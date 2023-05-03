ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Top NASA officials will be at the Museum of Natural History and Science on Friday.

For one day only, scientists and engineers from the Perseverance Rover Team and NASA’s Jet Propulsion Lab will talk about the latest developments and plans for Mars research.

It’s happening from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. near the Roving with Perseverance Exhibit.

Then, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., visitors can learn about the newest results from the Perseverance Rover Mission in the Planetarium.

There will also be Mars-related activities and giveaways throughout the day.

Visit the museum’s website by clicking here.