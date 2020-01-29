Murder suspect wants key evidence thrown out

ESPANOLA, N.M. (KRQE) – The man charged in the murder of an Espanola teen wants key evidence thrown out: the statements made by a now-deceased witness.

Mark Hice is accused of killing 18-year-old Cameron Martinez in 2018, in what investigators called a case of mistaken identity. He was shot to death near the Ohkay Owingeh Casino.

Alejandra Gonzales was also arrested in the case and told police what led up to the shooting. Gonzales died in a crash earlier this month.

Prosecutors want a judge to admit the statements she made as evidence in Hice’s trial. The defense is trying to block them, saying Hice has a right to confront the accuser.

No trial date has been set. Three other defendants are also awaiting trial.