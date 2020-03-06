Murder suspect has skiing background

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A man charged with murder here in New Mexico turns out to be a world-renowned skier from Alaska.

We previously told you about Dean Cummings, the man facing a first-degree murder charge for shooting Guillermo Arriola on Saturday in a trailer home near Cabezon Peak. We have learned the 54-year-old was a member of the US freestyle ski team in the 1990’s.

He has claimed victories in prestigious competitions including the World Extreme Skiing Championships according to Powder Magazine. He went on to found a helicopter ski company in Valdez, Alaska.

Cummings grew up in Los Alamos, but it is not clear why he was in New Mexico this past weekend. He did tell Sandoval County deputies he was trying to buy the property where the shooting took place, and a disagreement over that sale led to the altercation. Cummings claims he shot Arriola in self-defense.

