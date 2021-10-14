Murder suspect found in NM turned over to Mexican authorities

New Mexico News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SANTA TERESA, N.M. (KRQE) – A man wanted for murder in Mexico has been sent back after being found in New Mexico. Border Patrol recently apprehended the 31-year-old near Santa Teresa and learned he has an outstanding warrant for homicide.

Story continues below

Border Patrol did not identify the man or provide more information about the case but they did turn him over to Mexican authorities on Wednesday at an El Paso border crossing.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

New Mexico Hourly Forecasts ⟶

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources - Maps

MORE NEWS RESOURCES