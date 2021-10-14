Murder suspect found in NM turned over to Mexican authorities

SANTA TERESA, N.M. (KRQE) – A man wanted for murder in Mexico has been sent back after being found in New Mexico. Border Patrol recently apprehended the 31-year-old near Santa Teresa and learned he has an outstanding warrant for homicide.
Border Patrol did not identify the man or provide more information about the case but they did turn him over to Mexican authorities on Wednesday at an El Paso border crossing.