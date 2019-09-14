Murder suspect arrested in death of Taos businessman

TAOS, N.M. (KRQE)- New Mexico State Police have made an arrest in the death of a Taos businessman.

Patrick Larkin was found shot and killed a mile away from his Taos home on August 27, 2019, after NMSP say he left to tend to his livestock. Larkin ran the popular coffee shop World Cup Cafe near the plaza.

Police say they identified Gregg Steele as a person of interest in the case and arrested him but later released him on unrelated charges. However, police obtained a search warrant for Steele’s property where they found Larkin’s blood inside his vehicle.

After an investigation, officials determined Steele shot and killed Larkin. police say Larkin and Steele had previous disputes with one another.

An arrest warrant was issued to Steele on September 13, 2019, and he was taken into custody without incident. Steele has been charged with second-degree murder, armed robbery, and two counts of tampering with evidence.

Steele was booked into the Taos County Detention Center.