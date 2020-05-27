Murder suspect arrested after fleeing while on house arrest

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – It's a question parents and students across the state are wondering about - what will school look like come fall? Now a state task force is working to try and figure out those answers. With the school year about two-and-a-half months away, the New Mexico School Reentry Task Force has a lot to do, and not much time to do it. Democratic Senator Bill Soules of Las Cruces, a member of the task force, described their task as 'daunting.'

"Every time a topic would be brought up, suddenly there was a broad expansion of, 'Oh my gosh, how do we handle this? What are we gonna do about that? How do we work with teachers that have underlying health conditions that need to be protected when we already have a shortage of teachers?" Sen. Soules said.