Murder suspect arrested after fleeing while on house arrest

New Mexico

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A murder suspect who fled while under house arrest is back in custody. Preston Thompson, 22, is accused of fatally shooting 26-year-old Carlie Overturff. Her body was found on a dirt road in Eddy County last September. Preston was ordered to home confinement while awaiting trial but Sheriff’s Deputies say he cut off his ankle monitor last Sunday and took off. Thompson was arrested Tuesday and on top of the murder charge, he now faces an escape from custody charge.

