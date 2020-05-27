Murder suspect arrested after fleeing while on house arrest

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A murder suspect who fled while under house arrest is back in custody. Preston Thompson, 22, is accused of fatally shooting 26-year-old Carlie Overturff. Her body was found on a dirt road in Eddy County last September. Preston was ordered to home confinement while awaiting trial but Sheriff’s Deputies say he cut off his ankle monitor last Sunday and took off. Thompson was arrested Tuesday and on top of the murder charge, he now faces an escape from custody charge.
New Mexico Coronavirus Resources
- Tracking Coronavirus in New Mexico
- Tracking Coronavirus in Navajo Nation
- Trendline Charts: New Mexico Coronavirus Cases by County, by Day
- COVID-19 case by state, global statistics, maps
- COVID-19 Projections: when will coronavirus be over?
- COVID-19 Testing Sites
- New Mexico’s Public Health Emergency Order
- Essential & Non-Essential Business Operations
- Phone numbers, websites to know during COVID-19
- Donate Blood
- Job changes due to coronavirus – Here’s what you need to know
- Jobs: These businesses are looking to hire due to coronavirus
- How to help during coronavirus
- Resource for New Mexico Seniors
- New Mexico School Meal Sites