ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – A woman was killed in a shooting Thursday night near Roswell.

The unidentified woman called 911 late Thanksgiving evening to say Steven Madsen was holding her at gunpoint. She said he was threatening to kill her and himself.

Madsen killed the woman and shot himself in the head just as Chavez County deputies arrived on scene. Madsen was airlifted to a hospital in Lubbock, his condition is unknown. The case remains under investigation.