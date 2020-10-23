Muralist hoping to revive T or C with artwork

TRUTH OR CONSEQUENCES, N.M. (KRQE) – Transforming Main Street one painting at a time. Murals have started popping up across one New Mexico city. The artist behind the project hopes it improves the area and promotes local businesses.

Truth or Consequences is known for drawing crowds to Elephant Butte, and its relaxing hot springs. But one local artist is hoping to put the city’s art on the map. “Not many towns have as many murals as this town,” says David Larcom.

Over the past couple of years, David Larcom has painted about 40 murals in downtown T or C. “There’s a lot of wall in the town and I’ve been painting them,” Larcom says. Pelican Spa owner Sid Bryan says Larcom has painted a handful of murals on his businesses, “Each one I enjoy more and more. They add a clean fresh look and draw a lot of attention and make people smile and make them relax,” says Bryan.

Larcom says he hopes his art will beautify the area and promote local business. “It’s added interest. The downtown area was bustling last year that this time, you know,” Larcom says. Even though this year looks a little different, he hopes his work is comforting to locals. “There just hasn’t [sic] been very many people here this year and maybe it’s good to see some progress. For people to see something new is good,” Larcom says.

As he continues to paint he hopes people will be drawn to take a drive down Main Street. “It’s something to do, during the pandemic. The drive-thru gallery that is downtown now,” Larcom says.

Larcom says each piece takes about two weeks to complete. Along with painting businesses downtown, he also does murals at people’s homes.

