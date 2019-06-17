Mural honors missing and murdered indigenous women

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE)- A colorful mural right here in New Mexico is raising awareness for an important cause.

According to the Las Cruces-Sun News, artists Sebastian Velasquez painted the Cruces Creatives walls recently. He says the mural pays tribute to the missing and murdered indigenous women in New Mexico.

The artwork is in conjunction with the city’s eighth annual “Illegal” graffiti art show. Organizers say they hope the art helps the community remember the issue throughout the year. \

In May, legislation was re-introduced by lawmakers that asks the Justice Department to review how agencies respond to cases of missing and killed Native Americans.