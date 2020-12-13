Mural honoring high school basketball star unveiled

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A mural dedicated to Santa Fe High School basketball star and UNM commit J.B. White is finally finished.

The 560-foot mural of the basketball phenom is located just outside of White’s grandmother’s home in Santa Fe. White was killed at a house party over the summer and the community has been grieving his death ever since.

For the past week, a local artist and friend of the family named Vela have been working on this mural, which White’s grandmother says is a perfect depiction of who her grandson was. “Very happy, it warms our heart, me and my family to know that J.B.’s so loved and that people are wanting to do things to keep his memory alive,” White’s grandmother said.

On Saturday evening, the family is hosting a private unveiling event for White’s closest family and friends.