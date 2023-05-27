RED RIVER, N.M. (KRQE) — Officials have said there was a shooting in Red River. The incident happened Saturday during Memorial Day Weekend.

According to the Red River Fire Department, multiple victims were shot. As of 6:17 p.m., it’s unknown how many people were shot.

This weekend, the 41st Annual Red River Memorial Motorcycle Rally is being hosted in the town. It’s unknown if the shooting took place during any celebrations.

At 6:36 p.m., New Mexico State Police said the scene is “active.”

Little details are known, but this article will be updated once KRQE learns more.