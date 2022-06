SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Power has been restored to customers in Santa Fe after PNM initially reported multiple power outages in Santa Fe around 7:45 a.m. Thursday morning. No information has been released on the number of people affected by the outages.

Outages can be viewed online at https://www.pnm.com/search-an-outage. No information has been released at this time on what is causing the outage.