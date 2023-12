CHAVES COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – The Chaves County Sheriff’s Office and New Mexico State Police were sent to a crash on Tuesday evening around 5:30 p.m. It happened in the area of Highway 285 and Sagebrush Valley Rd. involving two vehicles.

The department said other vehicles did not slow down for emergency lights which caused additional crashes with injuries. They said five vehicles in total were involved and three ambulances were needed to transport the patients.