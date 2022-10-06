ARTESIA, N.M. (KRQE) – At least two students are in the hospital following a school bus crash in Artesia, according to the Lovington School District. Thursday afternoon, the bus carrying the Lovington Girls Soccer Teams was involved in a crash with a semi.

State police say both drivers were taken to the hospital, along with four students. Thursday night, the district says two students are still being monitored at Artesia General Hospital.

State police say the injuries are minor and not believed to be life-threatening.

Lovington Municipal Schools says the other students were picked up by their parents. The cause of the accident is under investigation.