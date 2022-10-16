DEXTER, N.M. (KRQE) – Multiple fire crews battled a structure fire this weekend. The Dexter Fire & Rescue released information about the incident in the 6 a.m. hour.

Photo courtesy of Fire Chief Justin Powell

The Dexter Fire & Rescue (FR) said they were dispatched to Lake Arthur for a structure fire around midnight Sunday. Hagerman EMS, Midway Fire & EMS, Lake Arthur Fire, Eddy County Fire & Rescue, Dexter Police Department, and Hagerman Police Department also assisted Dexter FR.

Dexter Fire Chief Justin Powell said he was thankful for the help.

I would especially like to thank Eddy County Fire (Jarod Zuniga, Levi Cordova and Rick Burkes and all their personnel) for their fast response to our request for mutual aid. And as always Tim Fuller, David Southerland and Micheal Berg and company from Midway assisting with water supply and man power. It was definitely a long night but got to see some mutual aid from the neighboring county come to assist and it was just a smooth call and everyone worked their tails off and never stopped! Amazing and much appreciated help and support. Great job everyone! Fire Chief Justin Powell

Authorities said the home didn’t have occupants, so no lives were threatened during the fire.