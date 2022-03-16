NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Multiple players and a coach from The University of the Southwest’s men’s and women’s golf teams have died after a fiery crash in West Texas. Authorities say the team was traveling north when it struck a southbound vehicle head-on.

The Texas Department of Public Safety says the bus was carrying the teams from a tournament in Midland, Texas. The team was traveling north when it struck a southbound truck head on around 8:00 p.m. Tuesday night. Authorities say the crash caused a massive fire that could be seen for miles. The University of The Southwest is located in Hobbs, New Mexico.

“We will not be releasing the names and numbers of those deceased as we work with the University to confirm and further the investigation at the time,” said SGT. Steven Blanco of the Texas DPS. “The other vehicle involved in the crash was a Ford F-150, and there are deceased in that vehicle also.”

A midland station is reporting the University President said in a statement in part, “We are still learning the details about the accident but we are devastated and deeply saddened to learn about the loss of our students’ lives and their coach.”

The Texas Highway Patrol’s West Texas Region District Crash Team is investigating. A cause of the crash has not been released at this time.