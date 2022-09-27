CLOVIS, N.M. (KRQE) – Clovis schools have issued a warning after a number of students got sick doing a viral challenge. Over the last week, 20 to 30 students suffered upset stomachs and irritated eyes when they participated in the “one chip challenge,” which involves eating a single tortilla chip coated in Carolina Reaper and Scorpion Pepper powder.

nearly half were elementary students and some students were affected by simply touching the chip. The district says these chips are sold around town for about $5 per chip and do not require an adult to buy them. “This isn’t Hot Cheetos, Takis, things like that that their kids are used to,” says Krystal Gutierrez, director of health and related services with Clovis Municipal Schools. “This is an extreme snack that isn’t a snack; it was made, like I said, for the challenge.”

The district is not considering a ban on the “one chip challenge” at this point but they are urging parents to be careful and teach their kids about the dangers.