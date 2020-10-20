Multiple agencies respond to house fire in Midway

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Firefighters in southeast New Mexico are trying to determine what caused a large fire in Midway Sunday. Firefighters and first responders from several agencies were called to Houma Road, east of Midway Sunday. Dexter Fire Chief Justin Powell was first on the scene. He says the fire started burning a storage shed and garage and then quickly spread to the home. One vehicle and a camper trailer were also lost. Powell says a cause is being investigated but that foul play is not suspected.

