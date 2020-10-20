Multiple agencies respond to house fire in Midway

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Two men are facing charges for the murder of a missing Texas woman. The body of 41-year-old Jamie Edgmon was found last week near Bonestroo Diary between Clovis and Portales. She was reported missing from Muleshoe just days earlier.

According to court documents, police believe she may have witnessed a shooting that injured a man. Police arrested Keith Cordova and Francisco Bustamante related to that shooting. Investigators say Cordova then led officers to Edgmon's body.