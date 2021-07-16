Multiple agencies investigate shooting in Roswell

ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – Law enforcement officers shot and killed a man in Roswell Friday evening. Just after 6 p.m., the Roswell Police Department says officers from multiple agencies showed up to a home near Mills Drive and Poe Street for reports of a man threatening to shoot people.
RPD says officers found the man outside with a gun and opened fire, killing him. A Roswell spokesperson says officers from multiple agencies were involved in the shooting. No other information was provided. KRQE News 13 will provides updates as soon as they become available.