Multiple agencies investigate shooting in Roswell

ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – Law enforcement officers shot and killed a man in Roswell Friday evening. Just after 6 p.m., the Roswell Police Department says officers from multiple agencies showed up to a home near Mills Drive and Poe Street for reports of a man threatening to shoot people.

RPD says officers found the man outside with a gun and opened fire, killing him. A Roswell spokesperson says officers from multiple agencies were involved in the shooting. No other information was provided. KRQE News 13 will provides updates as soon as they become available.