Pop-up dining experience by Electric Playhouse begins production

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A new interactive game is being produced in Albuquerque. Electric Playhouse Inc. announced The Artist, a multimedia dining experience that follows a young artist’s trek through Paris.
It explores her various experiences in France, with each course representing a new stage in her career and relationships. Visitors will have the opportunity to learn about different art styles through an interactive table that tracks their movement.
The production will be a touring-pop-up game. Seven New Mexicans are being employed to work on the project.