FARMINGTON, N.M. (KRQE) – The state announced a nearly $40 million investment for a construction project in Farmington. The Piñon Hills extension project will extend Piñon Hills from Main Street across the Animas River to connect with County Road 3000 and Wildflower Parkway.
Officials say the investment will allow for emergency services to get to needed locations quicker and relieve traffic congestion on the main two Animas River crossings. The project also received $1.5 million from congress for a total price tag of $41.3 million.
The first phase of construction is expected to begin in March.