Mt. Taylor, Magdalena Ranger Districts lift fire restrictions

New Mexico

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Forest Service announced Thursday that the Mount Taylor and Magdalena Ranger Districts will lift stage 1 fire restrictions. Cibola National Forest first implemented stage 1 fire restrictions for four mountain districts on Oct. 23 but the Forest Service says with recent winter conditions fire restrictions were lifted on the two districts.

Map of 2020 Wildfires in New Mexico

