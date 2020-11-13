Mt. Taylor, Magdalena Ranger Districts lift fire restrictions

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Forest Service announced Thursday that the Mount Taylor and Magdalena Ranger Districts will lift stage 1 fire restrictions. Cibola National Forest first implemented stage 1 fire restrictions for four mountain districts on Oct. 23 but the Forest Service says with recent winter conditions fire restrictions were lifted on the two districts.
