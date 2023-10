DOÑA ANA COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – Mount Cristo Rey has changed the date for its annual pilgrimage.

KRQE’s sister station in El Paso reports it will now be held on November 25 with gates opening at 7 a.m.

The pilgrimage is usually held on the last Sunday of October.

Priests will be on hand to offer the sacrament of reconciliation or confession at the mountain’s base, and a mass is set for the afternoon.