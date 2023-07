BERNALILLO COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) — This summer, Bernalillo County is holding a cinema event for the public. It’s called “Movies in the Park.”

The next event will be next Friday at the Los Padillas Community Center.

The movie will be the second Sonic the Hedgehog.

Guests are encouraged to bring their own blankets, chairs, food and drinks.

Two more movies will be shown this month. Details can be found here.