NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A high-profile film production is now underway in New Mexico. “The Informant,” directed by Michael Oblowiz and produced by Daniel Cummings, is in Las Cruces filming this week.

The movie stars Mel Gibson, Kate Bosworth, Dominic Purcell and Nick Stahl. “The Informant” is story about an undercover cop who is terminally ill and conspires with his partner and a junkie informant to stage his own death to help his family.

“We’re thrilled to welcome ‘The Informant’ to Las Cruces and bring new opportunities to our local film crew and small businesses,” Las Cruces film liaison, Jon Sepp said. According to the New Mexico State Film Office, the movie will employ 30 New Mexico crew members, two local principal actors and local background talent.