Actor Liam Neeson attends the premiere for “The Ballad of Buster Scruggs” at Alice Tully Hall during the 56th New York Film Festival on Thursday, Oct. 4, 2018, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

BELEN, N.M. (KRQE) – Filming for an upcoming movie starring Liam Neeson will close parts of Belen this week. Becker Avenue will periodically be blocked off from First to Third Streets on Thursday.

“The Minutemen” is a story of a rancher on the Arizona border who becomes an unlikely defender of a young Mexican boy fleeing cartel assassins.

The production will employ more than 250 New Mexicans.