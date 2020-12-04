Mouse could be become extinct due to grazing in Lincoln National Forest

ALAMOGORDO, N.M. (KRQE) – Wildlife experts say a New Mexico mouse could be on its way to extinction because of grazing violations. A study last month looked into the population of the New Mexico meadow jumping mouse in the Lincoln National Forest.

The study showed very few mice could be found. The mice live near streams and depend on tall grass to hide form predators. However, the Center for Biological Diversity says forest officials have failed to issue any noncompliance letters to ranchers, who allow cattle to graze in the their habitat. They are asking for an inspector general’s investigation into the matter.

