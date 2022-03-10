NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Evidence continues to mount against a woman accused of causing a crash on I-25 that killed a police officer and a retired firefighter, then blaming it on a man who does not exist.

New court documents say patrol car video confirms Jeannine Jaramillo was the only one who ever got out of her car. Charges have also been refiled in two stolen vehicle cases out of Cibola County. These charges had previously been dropped after Jaramillo was involved in a similar incident.