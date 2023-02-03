MOUNTAINAIR, N.M. (KRQE) – State Police are looking into allegations about a New Mexico high school. Mountainair High School’s football and basketball teams are involved in the investigation.
Story continues below:
- Crime: Albuquerque FBI task force seizes guns, drugs in morning raids
- Albuquerque: Parents worry over speeding drivers near La Luz Elementary
- Legislature: New Mexico bill to stop prescribed burns gains support
- Events: What’s happening around New Mexico Feb. 3 – Feb. 9
According to an official with the Department of Public Safety, police are investigating after allegations were made about ‘inappropriate conduct.’ No further details about the investigation have been released.