CHAMA, N.M. (KRQE) – A mountain lion was recently spotted outside a hotel in Chama. Tirzio Lopez, a state game commissioner from Santa Fe, sent KRQE a photo showing the large cat behind the Cumbres Suites.
It found a shady spot underneath a tree. KRQE reached out to the Game and Fish Department to see if they were aware of the mountain lion in that area, but did not hear back.