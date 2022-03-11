NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – It will now be a lot easier for New Mexico teens to get involved in competitive mountain biking. A new local league is breaking down accessibility barriers.

Until now, twin mountain bikers Aubrey and Riley Stuart had to travel out of state to compete in races. The New Mexico Interscholastic Cycling League is now up and running. “Now that we can compete easier, it’ll make it a lot more accessible for other kids too,” Aubrey said.

The league opens the door to allow kids to compete and race in New Mexico. However, the cost to get started in mountain biking is often too expensive for many kids and their families.

Mary Grow is the league’s director. She’s determined to break down barriers to the cycling world and help more teens get involved in existing teams or create new teams at high schools across the state.

“We’re working really hard to offer scholarships and bikes for kids that wouldn’t otherwise be able to have bikes,” said Grow. “In the last four years we’ve seen it grow, to last year when we had 180 athletes and 75 coaches just in New Mexico, and I think with having all the programming offered in New Mexico we’re going to have a huge amount of growth.”

The first league race is set for the fall of this year and young riders, like the Stuart twins, are excited to have some more competition on their home turf. “We’ll make more friends and just be better all around,” Riley said.

For more information on how to get involved in the league, and information on the scholarships and grants now available to teens, visit the New Mexico MTB website.