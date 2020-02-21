Motorcyclist survives crash in East Mountains

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A New Mexico man is lucky to be alive tonight, after a driver cut him off on the highway, sending him and his motorcycle flying.

Daniel Gallegos has driven New Mexico Highway 14, hundreds of times, but on Monday night he didn’t make it home.

The all too familiar drive in the East Mountains took a terrible turn when he and another driver collided.

“She was trying to make a left hand turn onto Highway North 14. I didn’t see her until she was right there, and she definitely didn’t see me,” said Gallegos.

Gallegos says the crash didn’t seem real like he was in a nightmare, that kept getting worse.

“I was lying in the middle of the road, and people were still flying by me, while blood is spilling out of my leg. I had to drag myself off of the road to make sure I didn’t get hit again,” said Gallegos.

Today Gallegos is recovering in the hospital.

“I’m still in pain, my tibia is crushed, and my fibula, along with my ACL,” said Gallegos.

He also has multiple fractures in his hand. He says he’s lucky to be alive, and believe his protective gear saved him.

“If I hadn’t been wearing that gear, I would’ve been completely covered in road rash. My head hit the curb when I landed so if I wasn’t wearing a helmet, I really wouldn’t be here,” said Gallegos.

He says it was just an accident, but asks drivers to pay more attention to what’s going on around them.

Gallegos says he will not be suing the driver of the SUV that hit him. He says he’s got a long road to recovery ahead but hopes to get back on a bike someday.