Motorcyclist dies in crash in Cibola County

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico State Police are investigating a fatal motorcycle crash that happened on Friday, October 16 in Cibola County. Police report that officers responded to the fatal crash around 5 p.m. on BIA Road 125 near milepost 2 south of Ramah.
Authorities say an initial investigation indicated that a 2017 Kawasaki motorcycle driven by 82-year-old George W. McBeath of Pinehill, New Mexico left the roadway and crashed. NMSP state that McBeath was wearing a helmet but suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.
Alcohol was not a factor in the incident.