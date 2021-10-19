Motorcyclist dies in crash in Cibola County

(Credit: Getty Images)

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico State Police are investigating a fatal motorcycle crash that happened on Friday, October 16 in Cibola County. Police report that officers responded to the fatal crash around 5 p.m. on BIA Road 125 near milepost 2 south of Ramah.

Authorities say an initial investigation indicated that a 2017 Kawasaki motorcycle driven by 82-year-old George W. McBeath of Pinehill, New Mexico left the roadway and crashed. NMSP state that McBeath was wearing a helmet but suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

Alcohol was not a factor in the incident.

