NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A motorcyclist died after hitting a deer just north of Tucumcari. Around 9 p.m. August 1, New Mexico State Police were called to State Road 104, north of Tucumcari.

NMSP say its initial investigation determined a 2002 Harley Davidson was going east on State Road 104 when it hit a deer on the road. Police say the rider, 60-year-old Robert S. Evans, was not wearing a helmet and suffered fatal injuries. He was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead by the Office of the Medical Investigator. NMSP investigated the crash and they say alcohol was not a factor.