NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico State Police say a motorcyclist was killed after crashing into a semi-tractor trailer July 30, in Quay County. They say around 8 p.m. officers were called to U.S. Highway 54 east of Nara Visa, New Mexico; near the New Mexico and Texas border

Police have identified the driver of the motorcycle as 45-year-old John Alfonso Tafoya. They say he was riding a small 212 cc minibike and was traveling west on U.S. 54. According to NMSP, Tafoya was traveling west on U.S. 54 and for unknown reasons veered into the side of a semi-tractor trailer that was also traveling westbound. They say he was not wearing a helmet and suffered fatal injuries. Tafoya was pronounced dead on scene by the Office of the Medical Investigator.

Police say alcohol does not appear to be a factor in the crash. The crash is being investigated by NMSP.