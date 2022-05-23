NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Motorcyclists riding across New Mexico made their way through New Mexico Saturday. The motorcycle ride, which as not been held for two years because of the pandemic, honors military personnel who have died and those missing in action.

Starting in Albuquerque, travelers made the 293 mile ride to Amarillo, Texas. Santa Fe Police lined the interstate as the riders made their way toward Santa Rosa. There are four routes riders can take and the midway route of Run for the Wall will finish May 27 in Arlington, Virginia.