NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – There’s nothing like cruising New Mexico’s roads on a motorcycle. But soon, the cost to do so will go up slightly. Vehicle registration fees for both two-wheeled and three-wheeled motorcycles will increase by $5 – going from $15 per motorcycle to $20. That is due to a bill the Governor signed into law on Apr. 4.

The new law also sends more money to the state’s Motorcycle Training Fund, which is a pool of money used to help educate riders. But recently, the cost to train riders has exceeded the fund’s budget, according to an analysis by the Legislative Finance Committee (LFC).

Under the new law going into effect this July, there will be more cash to train riders, buy training equipment, and boost public awareness of motorcyclists on New Mexico’s roads, according to the LFC.