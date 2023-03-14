TULAROSA, N.M. (KRQE) – A motorcyclist passenger is dead after a crash south of Tularosa, N.M. On March 13, New Mexico State Police responded to a crash involving a 2019 Dodge RAM 3500 and a 2019 BMW on Highway 54 south of Tularosa.

NMSP reports that both vehicles were traveling south on U.S. 54 when the truck drifted from its lane and struck the motorcycle. The motorcycle was being driven by a 73-year-old man with passenger Susan DeForest, 68, of Sioux Falls, SD.

DeForest suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead on the scene by the Office of the Medical Investigator, according to NMSP. Police say alcohol does not appear to have been a factor. No other information about the crash has been released at this time.