SANTA FE COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico State Police (NMSP) said a motorcycle crash on Saturday night killed one person.

NMSP investigated the fatal crash on State Road 14 near mile marker 30 around 11:50 p.m.

Authorities believe a motorcycle ridden by Dirk Stronck, 53, of Los Cerrillos, was heading north when he left the roadway and hit a guardrail. He was killed.

Officials think alcohol may have contributed to the crash.