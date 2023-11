CLOVIS, N.M. (KRQE) – On Saturday, a fatal crash happened in Clovis. Police said it happened around 6:17 p.m.

According to Clovis police, a crash was reported near Wheaton Street and Madison Road. An SUV and motorcycle were involved in the crash.

Shonta Hall, 42, was reportedly ejected from the motorcycle and killed.

The driver of the SUV is “cooperating with the investigation,” police stated.