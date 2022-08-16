NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A judge has denied a motion to dismiss the indictment of Aaron Maestas, a state employee arrested as part of an underage prostitution sting. Maestas was one of five men arrested during the operation.

The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office partnered with Homeland Security on the operation. The operation involved posting a bait profile for a 15-year-old girl on the escort website. BCSO says five men showed up as arranged at a local hotel, cash in hand only to find the supposed teen was actually an undercover detective. Maestas works for the Department of Health and DOH previously told KRQE News 13 he was placed on administrative leave and locked out of his email.

Tuesday in court, attorneys for Maestas asked a judge to dismiss the indictment. They argued specific language referring to sexual contact was not included anywhere in the messages Maestas allegedly sent to the girl’s profile. The state argued that the context of his words implies sexual contact was discussed. A judge denied the motion.