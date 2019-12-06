Mother-to-be thanks first responders for getting her to hospital during snowstorm

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A New Mexico family had a birth plan in place, but it turns out baby and mother nature had another idea.

“I knew it was a high-risk pregnancy, but I just you never can anticipate that the weather is going to throw a monkey wrench into your plans like that,” said Stephanie Boles, a first-time mother-to-be.

Record-breaking snowfall was coming down across the state, just as Boles went into labor 11-weeks early at her Santa Fe home on Thanksgiving.

“There was snow everywhere. When we got into the car it was just, just a pile of ice,” said Boles.

Boles and her partner, Johnathan Stoner, made it to Santa Fe Presbyterian, but the couple needed to get to Albuquerque’s Presbyterian Hospital, the only branch in the state that can take care of a premature baby.

“The helicopters were grounded, the air transport was grounded, and all of the ground transport was not running for the day,” said Boles.

Boles and Stoner had to make a decision. Either, stay in Santa Fe and delivery the baby, where it couldn’t get proper care, or, drive themselves to Albuquerque in the middle of a snowstorm.

“They wanted to brief us on what to do in case I delivered the baby in the car, which was incredibly terrifying,” said Boles.

As Stoner went to fill the car up with gas, a nurse, who just so happened to be at the hospital that day, decided she had to step in.

“One of the nurses, and I wish I knew her name, called her husband and asked to get a police escort to get us to go, to help us get here,” said Boles.

Up the chain of command it went, and soon, three Santa Fe firefighters were ready to take Boles and her baby to Albuquerque.

“They could’ve very easily said, ‘Um no, it’s Thanksgiving. I’m going to stay here and watch football,’ and they were completely in their right to say no, but they didn’t,” said Boles.

Boles said it was smooth-sailing all the way to Albuquerque, even in the snow.

“We didn’t hit a snowflake the entire way. I’ve never been so happy to see this Presbyterian Hospital,” said Boles.

At the hospital, doctors were able to stop Boles’ labor and keep her from having her son 11-weeks early.

“I am still pregnant, thank goodness,” said Boles.

Boles is incredibly thankful for the nurse, police officers, and firefighters for all doing that they could to help her get to the hospital she needed to be at.

“All I want is for my little boy to live in a world where people help other people like that,” said Boles.

Now, Boles will stay in the hospital until she has her baby, so doctors can monitor her.

“Hopefully this little Thanksgiving turkey will turn into a Christmas ham, that’s what we’re hoping,” said Boles.

KRQE News 13 did try and get in touch with the first responders who answered the call that snowy Thanksgiving Day, but did not hear back.