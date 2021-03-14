Mother says son was killed at the old golf course in Rio Rancho

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – A mother is grieving, after she said it was her 15-year-old son who was killed on March 10 near the old Rio Rancho golf course. KRQE News 13 spoke with Abbie Jackson who is heartbroken and still in shock that her 15-year-old son Alex Jackson is dead.

Jackson said her son was the light of any room, loved by many, and had been staying with a family member in Albuquerque. She said she got a call around 3 a.m. on March 11 from a Rio Rancho detective saying her son was shot multiple times and died from his injuries the night before.

She said Alex’s death happened around 7 p.m. near the old golf course in Rio Rancho. She doesn’t know why Alex was there at the time or who he was with. However, she believes no parent should have to receive a call their child was killed.

“No one should have their life taken that way, especially not a child, and you know, me and his family are left to wonder what were his final words,” said Jackson. She said she couldn’t provide KRQE News 13 with any more information on the case because it’s an ongoing investigation.

KRQE did reach out to Rio Rancho Police for more information on the investigation and to confirm if Alex was the individual killed on March 10 but RRPD never got back to KRQE. Family members have created a GoFundMe page for Alex’s funeral expenses.