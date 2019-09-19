Mother pleads for driver who hit her son to come forward

BELEN, N.M. (KRQE) – The mother of a bicyclist hit by a car on his way to work says it’s going to be a long recovery for her son.

Cody Davis was hit early Monday morning in Belen while riding his bike near the intersection of Reinken and Wisconsin. Rhonda Davis says her son has a broken neck, broken ribs and is having trouble speaking.

She is asking the driver of the car that hit her son turn themselves in to police, saying they have to be feeling guilty. “I think it’s going to be real hard for someone to live with this, and I hope they come forward,” she said.

Davis is offering a $1,000 reward to anyone who has information on the driver.