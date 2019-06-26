Mother of infant who was shot may testify against boyfriend

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- The teenage mother of an infant who was shot in the face may testify against her own boyfriend. Police say the 8-month-old girl was accidentally shot last December by her 3-year-old brother who found a gun.

The incident occurred while Shayanne Nelson and her boyfriend, Tyrell Bitsilly were taking a shower in a Gallup motel room. The baby is missing part of her skull and is paralyzed on the left side of her face.

Nelson pleaded guilty to third-degree child abuse last week and as part of her plea agreement, she has to testify against Bitsilly during his upcoming trial.

