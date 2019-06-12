New Mexico

Mother of Española Valley High School student tased by sheriff files lawsuit

By:

Posted: Jun 12, 2019 05:51 AM MDT

Updated: Jun 12, 2019 08:05 AM MDT

Mother of Española Valley High School student tased by sheriff files lawsuit

ESPANOLA, N.M.(KRQE) - The mother of a special education student, tased by a Rio Arriba County Sheriff's Deputy has officially filed a lawsuit against the county. According to the Santa Fe New Mexican, a lawsuit filed Monday shows the mother accusing the department of assault, battery, and false imprisonment.

In May, Deputy Jeremy Barnes was accused of slamming the 15 year-year-old student onto a desk before tasing him. According to the complaint, Barnes did not have current certification to operate a Taser X2, which according to the complaint states the device is unfit for use on a teen. The document also accuses Barnes of unnecessarily holding the boy in handcuffs in a sheriff's office cell.

The lawsuit is seeking an unknown amount for the boy's injuries, and asking for crises management training for county officers. Sheriff James Lujan defended Barnes' actions after video of the incident was made public late last May.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


STORY TOOLS

Report a Typo/Error
Send News Tips
Get KRQE Apps

Trending Stories

News Briefs

Enter the CAS Enterprise Roof Giveaway

Entertainment