NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A lot goes into opening a ski resort for the season. The lifts need to be ready to take patrons to the top of the slopes, the skis need to be tuned and waxed, and of course, there needs to be snow to ski on. Sometimes, however, the snow comes up short in the weather department.

That’s when man-made snow steps in. The general manager of Sipapu John Paul Bradley says it’s a good insurance policy. “We opened up, Mother Nature hadn’t shown up yet in terms of moisture, but she had shown up to play with temps and so we were able to make a product, get open, have a solid impact with the local community,” said Bradley. “And then, Mother Nature showed up [Sunday] and gave us two inches.”

So what is the process when a ski area “makes” snow? Bradley said there are a lot of factors involved. “We need 28 degrees…of wet-bulb, so the combination of ambient air and humidity,” says Bradley.

To create the hang time that happens naturally when it’s snowing, a ski area needs to use fan guns. “They’re a big barrel with a wind turbine inside them that we can blow the water up into the air into what we call a plume of snow,” Bradley adds. “That’s where the magic happens.” Bradley said a lot of infrastructure goes into snow-making spigots that pop up in multiple places on the mountain that get water everywhere they need.

Sipapu Ski and Summer Resort | Courtesy John Paul Bradley

So water gets pumped into the guns with small nozzles around the barrel. The colder the wet-bulb temperature (humidity and ambient air combined), the more nozzles can be activated on the gun, and more snow can be made. “Essentially, if the [atmosphere] is full of moisture, and it has nowhere to displace energy – or the heat – to make that water droplet freeze, you can’t use as much water,” said Bradley. “But if it’s a real dry atmosphere and it will hold, you can convert more water into snow at a higher rate.”

If the wet-bulb temperature, then a nucleus needs to be formed for the water to freeze. There are nozzles on the guns called “nucleators” and they shoot out a mixture of air and water. When that shoots through the nozzle, it breaks the water droplets into very small particles that freeze almost instantly. As that’s getting blown into the plume, the water from the barrel is coming across the frozen droplets, attaching to the droplets, and freezing as well.

Bradley said they make snow every year and along with filling in when snowfall is light, they also make snow for certain spots of the resort. “We look at areas like the bottom of lifts, tops of lifts, the base area, high traffic areas, one or two main runs…but you’re really going after those high traffic areas,” said Bradley. He says there can be scenarios where you open for the season, and then maybe sometime after Christmas, the resort will make some snow to address areas that have been worn out.

How expensive is it to make snow?

Bradley said the equipment to make snow can get quite expensive. The pieces of snow-making equipment themselves can cost as much as a small vehicle. Add in the pumps that transport the water and the air compressors that are used to shoot air through the guns, you’re easily looking at tens of thousands of dollars. “Since it’s expensive, the snow that we make that is available to ski on on day one, we can allocate that expense for an entire season,” said Bradley. The incentive is to get done making snow quickly to make more terrain to ski and have a better product for visitors to the resort.

Looking at warmer forecasted temperatures this season, and potentially future seasons, Bradley said the technology and way they make snow is meeting the challenge of having a shorter window in which to make it. “We’ll need to be as efficient as we can in a shorter period of time. So 20 years ago, we owned three snow-making guns and a real small pumping system, but now we have a larger pump and we have 20 snow-making guns. So we can make 17 more dots of snow in the same period of time we used to make three,” said Bradley. “So we might see a shorter of window of opportunity, we’re just finding ways to get the product on the hill quicker.”