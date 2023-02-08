NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A grieving mother said she doesn’t know what to do after losing her two young children. They were reportedly killed in a fire at their grandfather’s home in Tecolotito, New Mexico.

Sara Romero, mother of two-year-old Addilyn and three-year-old Estevan, said her children were inseparable.

“They were rambunctious, attitude-having. They were awesome. They were really close. They were brother and sister. They fought like cats and dogs, but they loved the heck out of each other,” Romero said.

After leaving her father’s house in Tecolotito for work in Santa Rosa Saturday afternoon, Romero said she received a phone call that changed everything.

“My dad had stepped out for not even a minute, the fire happened so fast. My dad tried to get into the house, tried to yell at them, told Estevan to follow his voice and grab his little sister and get to him,” added Romero.

Unfortunately, Romero said her kids didn’t make it out. The mother explained it took two days for authorities to find the bodies.

“We stayed in our cars in the camper trailer and didn’t leave the property. We couldn’t leave them.”

Now, Romero said she is trying to figure out how to go on, taking things hour by hour.

“I have a home, but I… it’s not my home anymore. It’s not my home without my babies. It’s something that I am going to have to figure out what I am going to do,” Romero said.

State police and the Fire Marshal said the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

A GoFundMe has been set up for the family to help cover expenses.