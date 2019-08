LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – Las Cruces police arrested a woman after her three young children tested positive for meth.

Maria Ludden is charged with three counts of negligent child abuse. They say earlier this year, hair samples from Ludden and her children ages 7, 3, and 4 months had traced of methamphetamines.

The older children were placed in protective care, while the infant is with the father. Ludden has been released on bond.