(STACKER) -While many women throughout history have achieved amazing things, most little girls’ names are popularized by the stars of the entertainment industry: a child actress who was a beacon of hope during the Great Depression; the title of a popular song; or the name fictional characters gave their baby in a sitcom.

Stacker compiled a list of the most popular baby names for girls in the 70s in New Mexico using data from the Social Security Administration. Names are ranked by number of babies born.

So why were so many parents drawn to a few popular names during this groovy decade? The answers vary from name to name but make total sense when you consider the context of the era—after all, names can tell the story of a generation. Radios blaring the melodies Fleetwood Mac may have inspired parents to name their daughters after the band’s keyboardist, Christine McVie, people who came of age during the peace-and-love counterculture revolution may have been attracted to nature-inspired baby names, like Crystal, April, or Heather. Other newborns of the 1970s may have gotten their names from some of the biggest stars of the decade, like Julie Andrews or Carrie Fisher.

Keep reading to see if any familiar girls’ names (or your own!) made our list.

#50. Tracy

Tracy is a name of Irish origin meaning “fighter”.



New Mexico

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 357

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: data not available



National

– Rank: #24

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 95,538

#49. Yvonne

Yvonne is a name of French origin meaning “yew”.



New Mexico

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 359

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: data not available



National

– Rank: #166

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 15,693

#48. Erica

Erica is a name of Norse origin meaning “eternal ruler”.



New Mexico

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 365

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 19 (#550 (tie) most common name, -94.8% compared to the 70s)



National

– Rank: #59

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 49,581

#47. Pamela

Pamela is a name of Greek origin meaning “all sweetness”.



New Mexico

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 365

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: data not available



National

– Rank: #48

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 58,042

#46. Susan

Susan is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “lily”.



New Mexico

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 369

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: data not available



National

– Rank: #27

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 88,327

#45. Tina

Tina is a name of English origin meaning “river”.



New Mexico

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 387

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: data not available



National

– Rank: #29

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 84,757

#44. Theresa

Theresa is a name of Greek origin meaning “late summer”.



New Mexico

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 395

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: data not available



National

– Rank: #80

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 40,060

#43. Renee

Renee is a name of French origin meaning “reborn”.



New Mexico

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 397

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: data not available



National

– Rank: #87

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 37,581

#42. Lori

Lori is a name of English origin meaning “bay laurel”.



New Mexico

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 411

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: data not available



National

– Rank: #32

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 77,784

#41. Kelly

Kelly is a name of Irish origin meaning “bright-headed”.



New Mexico

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 440

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 18 (#564 (tie) most common name, -95.9% compared to the 70s)



National

– Rank: #14

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 133,568

#40. Anna

Anna is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “grace”.



New Mexico

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 450

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 155 (#110 most common name, -65.6% compared to the 70s)



National

– Rank: #86

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 37,728

#39. Brenda

Brenda is a name of Norse origin meaning “sword”.



New Mexico

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 468

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 11 (#679 (tie) most common name, -97.6% compared to the 70s)



National

– Rank: #60

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 48,589

#38. Victoria

Victoria is a name of Latin origin meaning “victory”.



New Mexico

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 491

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 349 (#29 (tie) most common name, -28.9% compared to the 70s)



National

– Rank: #100

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 30,845

#37. Karen

Karen is a name of Danish origin meaning “pure”.



New Mexico

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 493

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 33 (#431 (tie) most common name, -93.3% compared to the 70s)



National

– Rank: #25

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 95,185

#36. April

April is a name of Latin origin meaning “to open”.



New Mexico

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 510

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 55 (#312 most common name, -89.2% compared to the 70s)



National

– Rank: #34

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 76,935

#35. Sandra

Sandra is a name of Greek origin meaning “defender of man”.



New Mexico

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 514

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 15 (#612 most common name, -97.1% compared to the 70s)



National

– Rank: #44

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 64,310

#34. Melanie

Melanie is a name of Greek origin meaning “black, dark”



New Mexico

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 520

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 208 (#80 most common name, -60.0% compared to the 70s)



National

– Rank: #56

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 53,326

#33. Christine

Christine is a name of English origin meaning “follower of Christ”.



New Mexico

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 531

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: data not available



National

– Rank: #22

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 103,241

#32. Crystal

Crystal is a name of Latin origin meaning “Earth mineral”.



New Mexico

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 537

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 31 (#446 most common name, -94.2% compared to the 70s)



National

– Rank: #37

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 73,759

#31. Nicole

Nicole is a name of Greek origin meaning “victory of the people”.



New Mexico

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 543

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 146 (#114 most common name, -73.1% compared to the 70s)



National

– Rank: #10

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 144,672

#30. Tammy

Tammy is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “palm tree”.



New Mexico

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 545

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: data not available



National

– Rank: #23

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 98,830

#29. Tanya

Tanya is a name of Slavic origin meaning “fairy queen”.



New Mexico

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 550

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 5 (#892 most common name, -99.1% compared to the 70s)



National

– Rank: #62

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 47,834

#28. Denise

Denise is a name of Greek origin meaning “to be devoted to Bacchus”.



New Mexico

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 552

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 9 (#728 (tie) most common name, -98.4% compared to the 70s)



National

– Rank: #53

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 55,860

#27. Julie

Julie is a name of Latin origin meaning “youthful”.



New Mexico

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 571

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 24 (#505 most common name, -95.8% compared to the 70s)



National

– Rank: #18

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 121,949

#26. Cynthia

Cynthia is a name of Greek origin meaning “moon goddess”.



New Mexico

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 591

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 19 (#550 (tie) most common name, -96.8% compared to the 70s)



National

– Rank: #31

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 80,209

#25. Veronica

Veronica is a name of Latin origin meaning “she who brings victory”.



New Mexico

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 595

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 60 (#293 most common name, -89.9% compared to the 70s)



National

– Rank: #82

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 38,634

#24. Rachel

Rachel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “ewe”.



New Mexico

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 596

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 72 (#262 most common name, -87.9% compared to the 70s)



National

– Rank: #33

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 77,777

#23. Sarah

Sarah is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “princess”.



New Mexico

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 610

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 221 (#71 most common name, -63.8% compared to the 70s)



National

– Rank: #19

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 118,841

#22. Laura

Laura is a name of Latin origin meaning “bay laurel plant”.



New Mexico

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 625

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 53 (#324 most common name, -91.5% compared to the 70s)



National

– Rank: #20

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 118,216

#21. Shannon

Shannon is a name of Irish origin meaning “wise river”.



New Mexico

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 648

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: data not available



National

– Rank: #21

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 113,805

#20. Patricia

Patricia is a name of Latin origin meaning “noble”.



New Mexico

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 666

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 19 (#550 (tie) most common name, -97.1% compared to the 70s)



National

– Rank: #30

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 81,118

#19. Valerie

Valerie is a name of Latin origin meaning “fierce”.



New Mexico

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 671

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 70 (#268 most common name, -89.6% compared to the 70s)



National

– Rank: #94

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 33,809

#18. Andrea

Andrea is a name of Greek origin meaning “brave”.



New Mexico

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 674

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 223 (#68 (tie) most common name, -66.9% compared to the 70s)



National

– Rank: #28

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 86,433

#17. Mary

Mary is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “drop of the sea”.



New Mexico

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 744

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 88 (#206 (tie) most common name, -88.2% compared to the 70s)



National

– Rank: #15

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 126,279

#16. Amanda

Amanda is a name of Latin origin meaning “worthy of love”.



New Mexico

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 831

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 41 (#376 most common name, -95.1% compared to the 70s)



National

– Rank: #17

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 123,920

#15. Maria

Maria is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “sea of bitterness”.



New Mexico

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 832

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 192 (#89 most common name, -76.9% compared to the 70s)



National

– Rank: #35

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 76,102

#14. Christina

Christina is a name of Latin origin meaning “follower of Christ”.



New Mexico

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 843

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 54 (#317 most common name, -93.6% compared to the 70s)



National

– Rank: #16

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 125,747

#13. Rebecca

Rebecca is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “servant of God”.



New Mexico

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 849

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 75 (#252 most common name, -91.2% compared to the 70s)



National

– Rank: #13

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 137,312

#12. Heather

Heather is a name of Scottish origin meaning “a variety of small shrubs with pink or white flowers”.



New Mexico

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 881

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: data not available



National

– Rank: #8

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 203,939

#11. Elizabeth

Elizabeth is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “god is my oath”.



New Mexico

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 896

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 409 (#20 most common name, -54.4% compared to the 70s)



National

– Rank: #12

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 142,869

#10. Monica

Monica is a name of Greek origin meaning “solitary”.



New Mexico

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 947

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 20 (#539 (tie) most common name, -97.9% compared to the 70s)



National

– Rank: #45

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 61,651

#9. Kimberly

Kimberly is a name of English origin meaning “from the wood of the royal forest”.



New Mexico

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 963

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 226 (#67 most common name, -76.5% compared to the 70s)



National

– Rank: #5

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 229,112

#8. Stephanie

Stephanie is a name of Greek origin meaning “crown”.



New Mexico

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 1,020

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 78 (#240 most common name, -92.4% compared to the 70s)



National

– Rank: #9

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 160,470

#7. Amy

Amy is a name of French origin meaning “beloved”.



New Mexico

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 1,053

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 135 (#123 most common name, -87.2% compared to the 70s)



National

– Rank: #2

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 269,009

#6. Angela

Angela is a name of Latin origin meaning “messenger of God”.



New Mexico

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 1,100

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 82 (#225 (tie) most common name, -92.5% compared to the 70s)



National

– Rank: #7

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 225,222

#5. Jessica

Jessica is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “God beholds”.



New Mexico

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 1,155

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 79 (#236 (tie) most common name, -93.2% compared to the 70s)



National

– Rank: #11

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 143,488

#4. Lisa

Lisa is a name of English origin meaning “God’s promise”.



New Mexico

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 1,178

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: data not available



National

– Rank: #6

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 228,676

#3. Melissa

Melissa is a name of Greek origin meaning “honey bee”.



New Mexico

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 1,717

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 100 (#182 most common name, -94.2% compared to the 70s)



National

– Rank: #3

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 253,291

#2. Michelle

Michelle is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “who is like God?”.



New Mexico

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 1,896

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 82 (#225 (tie) most common name, -95.7% compared to the 70s)



National

– Rank: #4

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 249,140

#1. Jennifer

Jennifer is a name of English origin meaning “white shadow, white wave”.



New Mexico

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 2,665

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 99 (#184 (tie) most common name, -96.3% compared to the 70s)



National

– Rank: #1

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 581,791